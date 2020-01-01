 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Alaskan Ice Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Alaskan Ice Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

Alaskan Ice

Alaskan Ice by Green House Seeds is a powerful strain that crosses a euphoric White Widow hybrid with the energizing buzz of Haze. Frostlike resin blankets the buds in a promise of soaring psychoactivity, anchored only by its slight CBD content. The intensity of this strain is recommended for evening consumption and unproductive weekends. Alaskan Ice is a slight variant of Moby Dick, but poses a greater challenge to growers; cultivators with the expertise to raise Alaskan Ice will be rewarded with a highly potent harvest of sour, spicy buds following a 9 week flowering period. The high resin content of Alaskan Ice has made this strain a favorite among hash producers and patients with severe symptoms.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.