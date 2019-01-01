Alien Rift Elite Cartridge 1g
Alien Rift Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
Alien Rift
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Alien Rift crosses Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg ("Ether" cut), and Alien OG, and it was specifically backcrossed for better hash production. Alien Rift is certain to please the senses, with a tart scent of lemon and spice, and buds dense with trichomes. With that much extraterrestrial activity, this strain is out of this world! Use Alien Rift’s laid-back effects to curb stress and manage physical pain.