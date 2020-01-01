Amherst Sour Diesel Elite Cartridge 1g
About this product
Amherst Sour Diesel Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
Amherst Sour Diesel
Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.