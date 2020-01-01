 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Black Betty Elite Cartridge 1g

Black Betty Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Black Betty Elite Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

THC: 88.4% CBD: 0.56% | Hybrid

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Betty

Black Betty
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Black Betty is a long-lasting sativa-dominant hybrid that stems from East Coast Sour Diesel and AK-47 genetics. With a rich but subtle aroma, Black Betty launches you into soaring euphoria that may be considered too lofty for the novice consumer. Though certainly good for a lazy day, Black Betty is known to induce a forgetfulness so fierce that concentration and productivity can seem impossible for some. As a way of enhancing Black Betty’s flavor, others have bred in Cherry AK-47 for its sweet cherry flavor profile. Black Betty offers growers notable yields following her 64-day flowering cycle, with dense buds that are easy to manicure.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.