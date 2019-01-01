 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Black Diesel Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

This infamous sativa strain is the proud winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, solidifying its regal position within the cannabis world. Bred using the genetics of NYC Diesel, Black Diesel’s dense purple flowers have not only an impressive appearance, but also an intense, favorable pungence with sour and fruity undertones. Bred by Advanced Seeds, this plant struggles with mold resistance but compensates with a high yield and THC content. Although Black Diesel produces some traditionally indica effects, patients often find this strain to be well-balanced, beginning with an intense sativa onset followed by a heavy-lidded indica lull.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.