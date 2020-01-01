Blue Hawaiian Elite Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Blue Hawaiian Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil
About this strain
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a looker—its light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.