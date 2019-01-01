 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Blue Mystic Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Blue Mystic Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Blue Mystic

Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.  

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.