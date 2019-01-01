 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Boss Hogg Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Boss Hogg Elite Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Boss Hogg Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil

About this strain

Boss Hogg

Boss Hogg by Cali Connection is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and another Chem 4 backcross. This strain carries a strong earthy, hashy aroma that mixes with the funky sour diesel notes of its Chemdawg parent. A true hybrid, Boss Hogg delivers a balance of mind and body effects that ease the body into relaxation while the mind is lifted to a happy, euphoric state. Despite its heavy body effects, Boss Hogg is cerebrally stimulating and sharpens the senses to help you stay engaged and creative.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.