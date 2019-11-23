monstapuss
on November 23rd, 2019
Excellent daytime “lanyard vape!” Aside from Unicorn Piss, Dragon Fruit & so many tasty piss carts, this is my favorite. MY FRIENDS ONLY CHOSE YOU FOR THE DELICIOUS PISS & OTHER EXOTIC FLAVORS! Now, this is as exotic as ya seem to get. Please keep those Select Elite carts going! I have spent a few thousand since discovering. Without the fruity flavors, I’m glad you have Bruce. Said with love & hope!! Ask anyone who smokes a cart/day. We all are hooked on your happy, piss. flavors!!
from Select Oilon December 13th, 2019
We're glad you liked the flavors line! We no longer sell our Flavors line, as we’re seeing states across the country place temporary bans on flavored terpenes. We’re also hearing customers ask more for cannabis products that provide an experience that is as close to the plant as possible. Overall, it’s in the best interest of both the company and the consumer that we focus on our cannabis-derived line, so we’ve chosen to discontinue the Flavors line until otherwise noted. Thank you for your support!