Bruce Banner Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

monstapuss

Excellent daytime “lanyard vape!” Aside from Unicorn Piss, Dragon Fruit & so many tasty piss carts, this is my favorite. MY FRIENDS ONLY CHOSE YOU FOR THE DELICIOUS PISS & OTHER EXOTIC FLAVORS! Now, this is as exotic as ya seem to get. Please keep those Select Elite carts going! I have spent a few thousand since discovering. Without the fruity flavors, I’m glad you have Bruce. Said with love & hope!! Ask anyone who smokes a cart/day. We all are hooked on your happy, piss. flavors!!

We're glad you liked the flavors line! We no longer sell our Flavors line, as we’re seeing states across the country place temporary bans on flavored terpenes. We’re also hearing customers ask more for cannabis products that provide an experience that is as close to the plant as possible. Overall, it’s in the best interest of both the company and the consumer that we focus on our cannabis-derived line, so we’ve chosen to discontinue the Flavors line until otherwise noted. Thank you for your support!

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.