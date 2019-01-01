Bubba OG Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bubba OG Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Bubba OG
Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia.