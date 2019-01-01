 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Cadillac Purple Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.