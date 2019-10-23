tahedge
on October 23rd, 2019
Seriously amazing!! I have depression and anxiety (loads of it) and this literally takes all my worries and stress away. It is like being wrapped in a warm soft blanket. You feel content and exactly where you're supposed to be. You feel carefree and safe. I know that sounds sappy but I seriously wasn't sure if this was going to work. I have such a high tolerance I was worried I wouldn't feel a high, I feel the best high ive ever had. IM NOT ANXIOUS!! Not even 1%! This is my new favorite thing. I've been trying to figure out the right dosage on a new antidepressant and it's so far been more negative than positive. Cannatonic really helps in keeping me level headed and not overwhelmed by my own brain. Seriously give it a shot, everyone could use it. No paranoia No overwhelming munchies No overthinking
from Select Oilon October 25th, 2019
We are so thrilled to hear about how this cartridge helps you! Thank you for sharing and letting us know we are doing something right. :)