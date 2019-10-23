 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
2:1 Cannatonic Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

About this product

Select Oil & CBD | THC: 52.5% CBD: 27.5%

tahedge

Seriously amazing!! I have depression and anxiety (loads of it) and this literally takes all my worries and stress away. It is like being wrapped in a warm soft blanket. You feel content and exactly where you're supposed to be. You feel carefree and safe. I know that sounds sappy but I seriously wasn't sure if this was going to work. I have such a high tolerance I was worried I wouldn't feel a high, I feel the best high ive ever had. IM NOT ANXIOUS!! Not even 1%! This is my new favorite thing. I've been trying to figure out the right dosage on a new antidepressant and it's so far been more negative than positive. Cannatonic really helps in keeping me level headed and not overwhelmed by my own brain. Seriously give it a shot, everyone could use it. No paranoia No overwhelming munchies No overthinking

from Select Oilon October 25th, 2019

We are so thrilled to hear about how this cartridge helps you! Thank you for sharing and letting us know we are doing something right. :)

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.