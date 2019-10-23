tahedge on October 23rd, 2019

Seriously amazing!! I have depression and anxiety (loads of it) and this literally takes all my worries and stress away. It is like being wrapped in a warm soft blanket. You feel content and exactly where you're supposed to be. You feel carefree and safe. I know that sounds sappy but I seriously wasn't sure if this was going to work. I have such a high tolerance I was worried I wouldn't feel a high, I feel the best high ive ever had. IM NOT ANXIOUS!! Not even 1%! This is my new favorite thing. I've been trying to figure out the right dosage on a new antidepressant and it's so far been more negative than positive. Cannatonic really helps in keeping me level headed and not overwhelmed by my own brain. Seriously give it a shot, everyone could use it. No paranoia No overwhelming munchies No overthinking