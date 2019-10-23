Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
2:1 Cannatonic Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
on October 23rd, 2019
AMAZING FOR ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION!! Holy shit. I just reset my password for Leafly, that's just how badly I needed to write a review for this cart. I suffer from depression and anxiety since my childhood. I'm figuring out the dosage for new meds and it's made things temporarily worse. I realized that all my carts have high thc and I was getting uncomfortable highs from them. I have a decently high tolerance and I was worried this cart wouldn't give me any high. I'm so shocked this gave me such a comfortable high, like being wrapped in a warm blanket and you feel carefree and safe. I DON'T FEEL ANXIOUS, like not being even 1%. I didn't know that was possible outside of a deep sleep. I am not worried, not overthinking, not paranoid, not sad, not very hungry I FEEL CONTENT AND HAPPY. Look I have no idea if it will work this exact way on you, but I know it's definitely worth the money to give it a shot. I am going to get more in a week. Seriously everyone could use a bit of cannatonic!
Feeling content and happy is the best! Glad to hear that Cannatonic has helped in achieving that feeling. We are glad to hear that this has helped you so much.