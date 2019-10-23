tahedge on October 23rd, 2019

AMAZING FOR ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION!! Holy shit. I just reset my password for Leafly, that's just how badly I needed to write a review for this cart. I suffer from depression and anxiety since my childhood. I'm figuring out the dosage for new meds and it's made things temporarily worse. I realized that all my carts have high thc and I was getting uncomfortable highs from them. I have a decently high tolerance and I was worried this cart wouldn't give me any high. I'm so shocked this gave me such a comfortable high, like being wrapped in a warm blanket and you feel carefree and safe. I DON'T FEEL ANXIOUS, like not being even 1%. I didn't know that was possible outside of a deep sleep. I am not worried, not overthinking, not paranoid, not sad, not very hungry I FEEL CONTENT AND HAPPY. Look I have no idea if it will work this exact way on you, but I know it's definitely worth the money to give it a shot. I am going to get more in a week. Seriously everyone could use a bit of cannatonic!