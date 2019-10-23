 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  2:1 Cannatonic Cartridge 1g

2:1 Cannatonic Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges 2:1 Cannatonic Cartridge 1g

About this product

2:1 Cannatonic Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

tahedge

AMAZING FOR ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION!! Holy shit. I just reset my password for Leafly, that's just how badly I needed to write a review for this cart. I suffer from depression and anxiety since my childhood. I'm figuring out the dosage for new meds and it's made things temporarily worse. I realized that all my carts have high thc and I was getting uncomfortable highs from them. I have a decently high tolerance and I was worried this cart wouldn't give me any high. I'm so shocked this gave me such a comfortable high, like being wrapped in a warm blanket and you feel carefree and safe. I DON'T FEEL ANXIOUS, like not being even 1%. I didn't know that was possible outside of a deep sleep. I am not worried, not overthinking, not paranoid, not sad, not very hungry I FEEL CONTENT AND HAPPY. Look I have no idea if it will work this exact way on you, but I know it's definitely worth the money to give it a shot. I am going to get more in a week. Seriously everyone could use a bit of cannatonic!

from Select Oilon October 25th, 2019

Feeling content and happy is the best! Glad to hear that Cannatonic has helped in achieving that feeling. We are glad to hear that this has helped you so much.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.