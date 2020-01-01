 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Critical Plus Elite Cartridge 1g

Critical Plus

Critical Plus (or Critical +) is a cross of Skunk and Big Bud that won the first Highlife Cup in Barcelona and has gone on to find a small but loyal following in regions of the USA, particularly the PNW and Desert SW. This fast growing strain produces huge yields of dense, extremely resinous flowers with an intense aroma of skunk and citrus. Featuring a delicious lemon-lime flavor, Critical Plus is a great mood enhancer, giving users a pleasant, creative head high along with a deeply relaxing body buzz. This strain may be potentially useful in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, fibromyalgia, and migraines.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.