  5. Deep Chunk Elite Cartridge 1g

Deep Chunk Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Deep Chunk

This pure indica from Afghanistan was introduced to Northern California by breeder Tom Hill in the late 1970s. Deep Chunk combines a relatively short flowering time with exceptional resin production. It is often found with hints of purple or deep reds in the tight, compact flowers. The aroma of this stout, broad-leafed plant is regularly described with flavors of earth, hash, chocolate, and pine. Classified by many as "old school," Deep Chunk is sure to induce feelings of nostalgia that coincide with its ability to relieve ailments such as insomnia, digestive issues, and chronic pain.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.