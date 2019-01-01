 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Destroyer Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Destroyer Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Destroyer Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Destroyer Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Destroyer

Destroyer

Destroyer by CannaBiogen is a 100% sativa and CBG powerhouse created over seven years of breeding. Destroyer is the offspring of Meao Thai and a Mexican/Colombian cross, and emits a delicate fruity aroma intermixed with notes of lavender and floral sweetness. This high-THC strain develops beautiful frosted buds that offer consumers powerful psychoactive effects coupled with vigorous alertness. Enjoy this potent, nuanced sativa one hit at a time, as its THC content is designed for seasoned consumers. 

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.