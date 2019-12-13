 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Dr. Cookies Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

About this product

1:1 Dr. Cookies Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

1 customer review

S.hubbard88

I really like this cartridge! Mood I think is fun and flirty, but relaxed at the same time. Definitely going to buy again! Does give me the munchies tho lol

from Select Oilon December 13th, 2019

We're excited that you like this cartridge! Thank you for reaching out to us!

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.