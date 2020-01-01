 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dream Queen Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

About this product

Select Elite utilizes their proprietary, highly refined distillation techniques to produce an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible. Select reintroduces cannabis derived, strain specific terpenes at controlled levels to recreate flavor profiles and provide an entourage of effects. These unique procedures allow for an extremely high potency and smooth vapor, while still retaining the low viscosity required in a cartridge. Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked.

About this strain

Dream Queen

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.