Dream Queen Elite Cartridge 1g
by Select OilWrite a review
About this product
Select Elite utilizes their proprietary, highly refined distillation techniques to produce an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible. Select reintroduces cannabis derived, strain specific terpenes at controlled levels to recreate flavor profiles and provide an entourage of effects. These unique procedures allow for an extremely high potency and smooth vapor, while still retaining the low viscosity required in a cartridge. Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked.
About this strain
Dream Queen
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
