East Coast Sour Diesel Dabbables 1g
East Coast Sour Diesel Dabbables 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.