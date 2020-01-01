 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Face Off OG Elite Cartridge 1g

Face Off OG Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Face Off OG Elite Cartridge 1g

Face Off OG Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

About this strain

Face Off OG

Face Off OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

The story of Face Off OG begins in the late 1990s in California when Archive Seeds was gifted with the seeds of an exceptional OG Kush phenotype. This 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid shares its name with the 1997 movie in which Nicolas Cage and John Travolta literally swap faces (“I want to take his face…off!”), and the experience this strain has to offer could arguably be compared to losing your face. Dizzying euphoria goes straight to the head in an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers. Its crushing full-body effects make this strain a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.