  5. French Vanilla Elite Cartridge 0.5g

French Vanilla Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

About this product

Originating in Kashmir, India, the mother of Barneys Farm's mostly Indica Vanilla Kush is Hash Plant. Hash Plant was crossed with either Afghan Kush or another unknown Kush from Afghanistan and was aptly named for its sweet taste and aroma. Heavier on the body than the mind, Vanilla Kush can easily sink users into the couch and just as easily put them to sleep. Still the strain is very freeing to the mind and may be even be thought provoking. These effects can last well over two hours and users with low tolerance should be careful. Most patients will find they can overcome the couch-lock this strain may try to provide, which can make it great for daytime pain relief. Users may find that Vanilla Kush can help fight depression and other mood disorders. Others will seek it for the other bodily effects that may help fight insomnia, arthritis and nausea.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.