Originating in Kashmir, India, the mother of Barneys Farm's mostly Indica Vanilla Kush is Hash Plant. Hash Plant was crossed with either Afghan Kush or another unknown Kush from Afghanistan and was aptly named for its sweet taste and aroma. Heavier on the body than the mind, Vanilla Kush can easily sink users into the couch and just as easily put them to sleep. Still the strain is very freeing to the mind and may be even be thought provoking. These effects can last well over two hours and users with low tolerance should be careful. Most patients will find they can overcome the couch-lock this strain may try to provide, which can make it great for daytime pain relief. Users may find that Vanilla Kush can help fight depression and other mood disorders. Others will seek it for the other bodily effects that may help fight insomnia, arthritis and nausea.