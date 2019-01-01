Goji OG Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
About this product
About this strain
Goji OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.