 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica

Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica

by Select Oil

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Mauiman1972

I love this Strain. The smell and taste, for me, was of a Toostie Roll. This is quite the interesting set of effects. It began with super high focus on what I was already working on. High energy feel as well, but oddly enough, when I took my nightcap hit before bed, I slept like a baby. THC level on my Select Elite Grape Ape is at or above 93% For anyone who likes to meditate, this gives you the control to do so. If you want to stay focused and have the energy to what you need, this is also the one! I give it 5 of 5 Stars!

from Select Oilon December 13th, 2019

We give you 5 out of 5 for sharing your experience! Thank you!

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.