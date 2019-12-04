Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
on December 4th, 2019
I love this Strain. The smell and taste, for me, was of a Toostie Roll. This is quite the interesting set of effects. It began with super high focus on what I was already working on. High energy feel as well, but oddly enough, when I took my nightcap hit before bed, I slept like a baby. THC level on my Select Elite Grape Ape is at or above 93% For anyone who likes to meditate, this gives you the control to do so. If you want to stay focused and have the energy to what you need, this is also the one! I give it 5 of 5 Stars!
We give you 5 out of 5 for sharing your experience! Thank you!
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.