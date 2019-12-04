Mauiman1972 on December 4th, 2019

I love this Strain. The smell and taste, for me, was of a Toostie Roll. This is quite the interesting set of effects. It began with super high focus on what I was already working on. High energy feel as well, but oddly enough, when I took my nightcap hit before bed, I slept like a baby. THC level on my Select Elite Grape Ape is at or above 93% For anyone who likes to meditate, this gives you the control to do so. If you want to stay focused and have the energy to what you need, this is also the one! I give it 5 of 5 Stars!