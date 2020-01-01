 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Hawaiian Snow Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Hawaiian Snow Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hawaiian Snow Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil

About this strain

Hawaiian Snow

Hawaiian Snow

A 2003 Cannabis Cup winner, Hawaiian Snow is a trifecta of Haze genetics, combining Neville’s Haze, Pure Haze, and Hawaiian Haze into one superior sativa line. It has all the features one might expect from its genetic lineage: a tall, stretchy structure, slow flowering time (up to 14 weeks), intense spicy-incense aroma with hints of citrus and eucalyptus, and generous amounts of THC. Where Hawaiian Snow really stands out is in its high, a very stimulating head buzz that is perfect for social interaction and creative endeavors. Hawaiian Snow has been known to leave users with an overwhelming case of the giggles

 

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.