Headbanger Elite Cartridge 1g
by Select Oil
About this product
Headbanger Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
Headbanger
Headbanger, a winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, is a sativa dominant hybrid cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.