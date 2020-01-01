 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Headbanger Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Headbanger Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

Headbanger

Headbanger, a winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, is a sativa dominant hybrid cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.