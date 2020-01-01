Hellfire OG Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hellfire OG Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Hellfire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.