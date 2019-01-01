Hippie Chicken Elite Cartridge 1g
Hippie Chicken Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
Hippie Chicken
Hippie Chicken is a mostly sativa strain with strongly euphoric effects that border on psychedelic – hence the name. A cross between Blueberry and Alaskan Thunder Fuck, Hippie Chicken takes after its sativa parent in its giggly, energetic effects which are accented only slightly by the tingly, relaxing effects passed down by Blueberry.