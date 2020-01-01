Hybrid Chocolate Hashberry Cartridge
About this product
Select ELITE elevates your cannabis enjoyment to a higher level with luxuriant terpene infused-infused oil. This top shelf cartridge packs a powerful punch with our highest concentration of activated THC. Single source terpenes are reintroduced into our Elite oil after the distillation process for strain specific flavors and effects.
