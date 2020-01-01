Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Goldenseed, Jack Frost was developed over 5 years of persistence in order to improve on the potency and aroma of this strain. Initially with a lineage of Jack Herer, White Widow, and Northern Lights #5, Rainbow Kashmiri was later introduced in the breeding process.