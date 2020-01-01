 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jack Wreck Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Jack Wreck Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil

Jack Wreck is a potent sativa strain that combines two timeless classics, Jack Herer and Trainwreck. While Trainwreck’s influence is evident in Jack Wreck’s sweet citrus aroma, don’t expect the mellow, dreamy buzz associated with Jack Herer: Trainwreck genetics give Jack Wreck an intense kick of cerebral psychoactivity. The racy jolt of energy provided by this sativa hybrid may be too intense for some consumers, but those needing high THC levels can trust Jack Wreck for potent daytime enjoyment.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.