  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Jet Fuel Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Jet Fuel Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

About this product

About this strain

Jet Fuel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.