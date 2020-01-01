Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.