Kali Mist Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this strain
Kali Mist
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.