  5. Kosher Kush Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Kosher Kush Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Kosher Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.