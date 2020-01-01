Kushberry Elite Cartridge 1g
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Kushberry Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Kushberry
Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving pain, sleeplessness, and appetite loss.