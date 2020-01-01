Lamb's Bread Elite Cartridge 1g
About this product
Lamb's Bread Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.