  5. Lemon Bubble Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Lemon Bubble Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Lemon Bubble Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil

Lemon Bubble

Lemon Bubble from Pheno Finder Seeds is an award-winning strain that combines Super Lemon Haze with Silver Bubble to create a potent sativa that is applauded for its emphasis on flavor. Recently, Lemon Bubble took 3rd place in the Sativa Cup at the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup. Its citrus flavors are highlighted by sweet lemons and finish with an earthy Haze undertone to produce happy thoughts and a soothing sense of euphoria.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.