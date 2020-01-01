Mick E . Kush Elite Cartridge 1g
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Mick E . Kush Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Mickey Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.