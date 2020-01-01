Moby Dick Dabbables 1g
About this product
Ready-to-dab cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes Easily apply to a hot nail and vaporize with a glass rig, drip onto a joint or add to a bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency Activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest cannabinoid retention possible Moby Dick is a cross between White Widow and Haze. This brings about a very positive and bright head high. It may also give you the munchies.
About this strain
Moby Dick
Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.