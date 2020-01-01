 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  OG Chem Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

OG Chem Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges OG Chem Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

OG Chem Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil

OG Chem

OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.