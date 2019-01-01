 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Phantom Cookies Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Phantom Cookies Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

Phantom Cookies Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

Phantom Cookies

Phantom Cookies

Phantom Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Phantom Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid from Northern California that crosses a flavorful Cherry Pie with the resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Green and purple hues weave through the buds beneath a crystalline layer of trichomes, from which sprout Phantom Cookies’ electric orange hairs. Its aroma is an intricate blend of earthiness and roasted nuts, accented by sweeter notes of grape and berry. Next comes this hybrid’s crushing euphoria which shakes the mind awake with creativity and happiness. Increase the dose and the brain and body will be overcome with a relaxing haze that dulls nausea, stress, and pain while sharpening the appetite. Phantom Cookies will be ready to harvest outdoors at the beginning of October, but indoor growers will wait 8 to 9 weeks for buds to finish flowering.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.