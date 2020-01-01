Pineapple Jack Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g
About this product
Pineapple Jack Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil
About this strain
Pineapple Jack
Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.