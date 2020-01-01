 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pre-98 Bubba Kush Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Pre-98 Bubba Kush Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Pre-98 Bubba Kush Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pre-98 Bubba Kush Weekender Disposable Vape 0.3g by Select Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.