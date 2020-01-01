 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Presidential OG Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

About this product

The best-selling vape cartridge on the market. Designed to provide a better experience every time.

About this strain

Presidential OG

Presidential OG

Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.