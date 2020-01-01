Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic, Purple Haze delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.