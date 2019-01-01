Queen Mother Goji Elite Cartridge 0.5g
Queen Mother Goji Elite Cartridge 0.5g by Select Oil
About this strain
Queen Mother Goji
Queen Mother Goji is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, two descendants of classic landrace strains from Nepal and India. The smell is reminiscent of berries, black cherries, strawberries, and Hawaiian punch while its flavor is fruity with notes of spice. You can expect sedative effects that will leave you melting into the couch as your eyes grow heavy.
About this brand
Select Oil
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.