  5. 1:1 Querkle Elite Cartridge 1g

1:1 Querkle Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

About this product

About this strain

Querkle

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.