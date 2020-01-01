 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Race Fuel OG Elite Cartridge 1g

Race Fuel OG Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Race Fuel OG Elite Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Race Fuel OG Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Race Fuel OG

Race Fuel OG

Race Fuel OG (aka Race Fuel) by Archive Seeds is a potent hybrid steeped in gassy, earthy genetics. Created from the “High Octane” OG phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel OG harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma of “High Octane” while incorporating the deep body effects as well as citrus and pine aromas from Face Off OG. Race Fuel’s strong OG Kush backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain’s effects hit with a rush of energy to the head and settles down into a cozy, weighted stone that can help abate anxiety, ADD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite. 

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.