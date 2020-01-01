About this product

Select Elite utilizes their proprietary, highly refined distillation techniques to produce an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible. Select reintroduces cannabis derived, strain specific terpenes at controlled levels to recreate flavor profiles and provide an entourage of effects. These unique procedures allow for an extremely high potency and smooth vapor, while still retaining the low viscosity required in a cartridge. Rare Darkness, a cross between the prized genetics of Rare Dankness #1 and the sweet flavor of Grape Ape. The flowers are known for being a deep purple and having a thick coating of trichomes. The flavor is best compared to fresh grapes or berries, and the indica influence will leave you uplifted yet relaxed. Rare Darkness might be just the strain to help you get to sleep at night or to fight off headaches and migraines.