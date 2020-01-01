Raspberry Kush Elite Cartridge 1g
Raspberry Kush Elite Cartridge 1g by Select Oil
About this strain
Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.